Jimmy Sheirgill's New Mercedes-AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore - See Pics
This is the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG, there is also a Crazy Colour Edition of the SUV available in the Indian market which is priced at Rs 2.44 crore.
Jimmy Sheirgill with his Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Benchmark Cars Gujarat)
Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill at this Akshay Tritiya got himself a Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG which is officially available in India at Rs 2.18 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG, there is also a Crazy Colour Edition of the SUV available in the Indian market which is priced at Rs 2.44 crore. Jimmy is not the only Bollywood actor with this luxury SUV, Ranbir Kapoor also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG and has been spotted various times driving around in It.
Jimmy Sheirgill with his Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Benchmark Cars Gujarat)
Jimmy’s love for luxury car and bikes is not new, the Bollywood actor already own a Range Rover SUV and has also been spotted a couple of times riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Jimmy Sheirgill taking delivery of his Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Benchmark Cars Gujarat)
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG is powered by 5.5-litre V8 petrol engine that produces maximum power of 544 Bhp and churns out 760 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated 7-speed automatic transmission.
Jimmy Sheirgill with his Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Benchmark Cars Gujarat)
The car can sprint 0-100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds and the top speed of the car is electronically limited to 210 km/h. The SUV comes with the unique AMG ride control sports suspension with active curve system roll stabilization.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG Crazy Color Edition. (Image: Mercedes-Benz India)
The G 63 comes with Stainless-steel underride guard, 21-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in matt black with high-sheen rim flange, AMG carbon-fibre trim and 2-tone seats designo black leather or designo light brown leather with side bolsters in black carbon leather.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG interiors. (Image: Mercedes-Benz India)
Panoramic sliding sunroof, adaptive high beam assist plus, AMG bodystyling, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system, Thermotronic automatic climate control, Temperature-controlled cup holder are some of the features in the GLS 63.
Jimmy Sheirgill with his Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Benchmark Cars Gujarat)
