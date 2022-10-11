Jio-bp and Mahindra & Mahindra Strengthen EV Partnership, to Set Up Charging Network in India

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India’s leading SUV manufacturer, and Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp are strengthening their existing partnership with Jio-bp setting up robust charging network for Mahindra’s upcoming e-SUVs launches. Last year, the companies had signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops across the country. With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain. M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV – the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai earlier this month. The company also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of world-class electric SUVs to be launched in the country in the next few years.

The group is supplementing the launch of electric vehicles with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure. To this end, M&M has partnered with Jio-bp to provide EV users with a wide, accessible and convenient fast-charging network. The RIL and bp joint venture is aggressively expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners. Through a state-of-the-art digital platform, this partnership envisages rolling out e-mobility solutions across discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions to empower all EV users to seamlessly access the M&M partner charging network.

Jio-bp and M&M will together drive electric passenger car adoption in India and help expedite the country’s net-zero emission goals.

