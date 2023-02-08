Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, on Wednesday announced the initial rollout of E20 petrol. In line with the roadmap set by the Centre, Jio-bp has become one of the first fuel retailers in India to make E20 blended petrol available. Customers with E20 petrol-compatible vehicles will be able to opt for this fuel at select Jio-bp outlets and the offering will soon be expanded across the network.

The E20 fuel is a 20 per cent blend of ethanol and 80 per cent fossil-based fuel. E20 blending in petrol is being introduced in the country by the government with an aim to reduce the country’s oil import cost, energy security, lower carbon emission, better air quality, self-reliance, use of damaged food grains, increasing farmers’ incomes, employment generation and greater investment opportunities.

The government has advanced the target of E20 fuel from 2030 to 2025 as India’s market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing. It is expected to be the fastest-growing fuel market in the world over the next 20 years.

Jio-bp mobility stations are designed to help meet this growing demand and are ideally located to suit customer convenience. They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move – including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments and food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time.

The joint venture is well-positioned to become a leader in fuels and mobility by leveraging Reliance’s vast presence and deep experience in consumer businesses across India, and bp’s extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

About Jio-bp

Operating under the brand ‘Jio-bp’, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp. The joint venture leverages Reliance’s presence across the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform.

bp brings its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions. In addition to marketing conventional fuels, RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as Electric Vehicles (EV) charging points,

and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS). The company’s aviation brand ‘air bp-Jio’ is a leading supplier of Aviation Turbine Fuel across India. The brand ‘Jio-bp Fuel4U’ caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Auto News here