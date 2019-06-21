J&K Governor Flags off New Traffic Police Squad With 110 Motorcycles
The Jammu and Kashmir state government has procured equipment worth Rs 6 crore along with 110 motorcycles for the traffic police.
About 110 motorcycles were induced into the Traffic Police force. (Image source: Kashmir Observer)
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday flagged off a new motorcycle squad of the traffic police, launched to ensure better compliance of road safety norms. The state government has procured equipment worth nearly Rs six crore, including laser speed cameras with automatic number plate recognition, combined pollution under control equipment, speed radar guns with laser camera, hill recovery cranes and 110 motorcycles, an official spokesperson said.
The Governor observed that the departments concerned should ensure the safety of people on the roads and extended full support of the administration in all the endeavours in this direction. Malik also emphasised the importance of following traffic rules and road safety measures to bring down the number of road accidents. The Governor said strict action should be taken against the violators of traffic rules and only trained persons should be allowed to drive. He noted that many accidents take place due to untrained drivers
