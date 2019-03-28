English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

JK Tyre Enters Limca Book of Records with India’s Largest Off-the-Road Tyre

JK Tyre specifically introduced the distinct tyre for India’s biggest rigid dump-truck that has a payload capacity of upto 240 tons.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
JK Tyre's VEM 045. (Image: JK Tyre)
Tyre manufacturer and pioneers of radial technology in India, JK Tyre and Industries Limited has entered the prestigious Limca Book of Records with the country’s largest off-the-road tyre - VEM 045. Launched in 2014, the 40.00-57 VEM 045 stands 12 ft tall and weighs around 3.4 tons. The size JK Tyre specifically introduced the distinct tyre for India’s biggest rigid dump-truck that has a payload capacity of upto 240 tons.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd said, “JK Tyre has been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian tyre industry and recognition from the Limca Book of Records is clearly reflective of our unwavering efforts in that direction. The VEM 045 has been widely appreciated for its sturdiness and functionality over these years. We are thrilled and further encouraged to introduce more such category-defining products and solutions in the future.”

JK Tyre has a product range of different sizes to cater to all the Industrial and Mining segments. This also includes the OTR (off-the-road) segment.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
