JK Tyre Expands Footprint, Opens 500th Brand Shop in India

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd today inaugurated its 500th Brand Shop – JK Tyre Steel Wheels Centre in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The company has its Brand Shops present in all metros as well as commercial hubs in India and is now expanding its presence across Tier 2 cities and towns.

The company is currently ramping up its R&D investments to lead by innovation. To this end, JK Tyre recently ventured into the world of connected mobility with the launch of Smart Tyre technology - TREEL Sensor. These sensors are now available across the network of JK Tyre’s 500 brand shops in India.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said, “We are delighted to celebrate the milestone opening of our 500th brand shop, JK Tyre Centre in Muzaffarpur. As pioneers of radial technology in the country, this adds yet another feather to our cap and is a testimony to our commitment to providing top-of-the-line customer experience with a widespread presence across India. It is our vision to build the most robust retail network to optimize our availability in every location where demand exists. In less than two years, we have added over 300 brand shops, a reflection of our leadership in the after-sales market. We are confident that our expansive retail network will bring our brand closer to our customers and add cheer to their lives through new products offerings and innovative solutions.”

