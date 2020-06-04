JK Tyre Expands Operations to America, Sets Up Entity 'Western Tires Inc' in Texas

In a move to accelerate its global expansion efforts, the India-headquartered tyre major, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., which is among the world’s top 25 tyre manufacturers, has announced the commencement of operations in the United States. JK Tyre has set up a new entity - Western Tires INC – based at Houston, Texas

JK Tyre has been exporting to the United States for over two decades through a network of local partners and with the acquisition of JK Tornel and enhancement of capacity at JK Tyre India. With the formation of the Western Tires INC, the company now has its own marketing arm for the U.S. that will focus on sales, service and network expansion. To ensure a robust delivery model, the after-sales service will be backed by a team of technical experts from India and Mexico.

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. said, “The United States has been an important export market for us. The fact that we are now setting-up our operations here goes to show the significance of this country in our larger global expansion plans. Our products have been appreciated for superior quality, technological advancements and robustness across the world, and we have received a similar response from our customers in the United States. With our own sales and marketing channel, we are furthering our commitment towards the U.S. market to provide an enhanced delivery and service experience to our customers.”

JK Tyre claims that they have gained acceptance in the US market across multiple segments, such as truck and bus radial tyres, passenger car tyres and light truck tyres. The company adds that they are focused on further driving sales in these segments through the introduction of new products and enhancement of sales channels.

