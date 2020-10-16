JK Tyre Expands Retail Network in Maharashtra, Opens New Flagship Centre for Trucks and Buses

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has inaugurated JK Tyre Truck Wheels Centre in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The company’s new flagship centre – Nankar Solutions - is the eighth in Maharashtra and totals to 52nd in the country.

Equipped with state-of-the-art wheel servicing equipment, full range of tyres, experience zone and expert technical advisors, the new outlet showcases JK Tyre’s retail identity for its exclusive stores. Spread over 10,000 square feet, the showroom is strategically located for ease of access to its customers providing them with end-to-end solutions for truck and bus tyre care.

Taking ahead the customer-first policy of JK Tyre, the new showroom adheres to all safety protocols to ensure safety such as contactless services, digital payments, trained technicians with all safety measures, truck sanitization is taken care of.

Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales and Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries said, “The new Truck Wheel Centre in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra emphasizes on JK Tyre’s customer-centric approach, with unmatched ‘One-Stop Solution’ service at its core. Having implemented all the necessary safety protocols laid by the authorities, the new centre will cater to the customers’ tyre needs offering value and ease of access.”

The launch of this centre in Maharashtra is in line with the company’s aim to bolster its retail presence in the state and across the country. JK Tyre has a retail network of over 550 Brand Shops across the country to provide services including computerised wheel alignment, wheel balancing, automated tyre changing, tyre rotation, nitrogen inflation and Tyre Inflation.

In addition to passenger car tyres, JK Tyre also plans to extend its nationwide network of retail outlets and service outlets for trucks.