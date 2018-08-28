JK Tyre Inaugurates New Global Research & Technology Centre at Mysore

Inauguration of the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence at Mysore. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

JK Tyre has unveiled their new global technology centre — Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence (RPSCOE) at Mysore. H.D. Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister of Karnataka inaugurated the global research and technology centre with Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries. The RPSCOE Centre is part of the Harishankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI). The company says the centre is a conglomeration of the best scientists, engineers and technicians in the industry who have come together to optimize product performance and product design cycle time through simulation and predictive techniques.H.D. Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister of Karnataka, spoke at the opening of the centre, “Mysore has been known for reputed institutions like CFTRI, DRDO, BEML, Infosys and the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence is another feather in the cap of Mysore. JK Tyre has had a presence in Mysore for the last 21 years, and that too as the only tyre manufacturing company of large tyres in Karnataka. I urge the company under the able leadership of Dr Raghupati Singhania to continue its good work by providing tailormade courses through HASETRI and RPS Centre of Excellence to the youth of Karnataka and contribute to the economic and social development of Mysore.”According to JK Tyre, research at RPSCOE is focussed on multiple aspects of tyre technology, including developing advanced laboratory predictors for tyre performance and providing key inputs for life prediction of rubber products. Among the many areas researched at the Centre include material and compound development, future technology development, computational mechanics and tyre characterization.Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, said the new R&D Centre reiterated his company’s trust in technology. “RPSCOE is a celebration of excellence, it is testimony to JK Tyre’s ethos of investing in technology,” he said. “Ever since we introduced India to radial tyre technology in 1977, we have continued our search to stoke the scientific temperament. A year ago, we rolled out our 10 millionth truck/bus radial tyre from our plant in Mysore, becoming the first company in India to do so. Today, it gives me immense joy to say that with this Centre we have added to the list of the many firsts for JK Tyre. We want RPSCOE to become an aspiration not only for the people of Mysore but for the whole country."One of the special features of the new centre is the Semi-Anechoic Chamber which uses specialised software for noise vibration and harshness data analysis. Also, RPSCOE collaborates with and supports suppliers and manufacturers globally, and is predicated on the company’s thrust on constant learning and reskilling of technical manpower.