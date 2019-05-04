English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JK Tyre Launches Blaze Rydr BR43 Tyre in India for Premium Motorcycles
The complete Blaze 2W Tyres range comes with Lifetime Warranty against manufacturing and non-manufacturing defect under terms and conditions.
JK Tyre's BLAZE RYDR BR43. (Image: JK Tyre)
Indian Tyre Industry major, JK Tyre & Industries, has launched a new variant in their motorcycle range - ‘Blaze Rydr’ for premium motorcycles. The company says that the Blaze Rydr comes with rigid shoulder design for better grip, cornering stability and a specialized tread pattern for better traction and smart water channeling. The Blaze Rydr BR43 has been developed in size 140/70-17 Tubeless for performance oriented customers who are riding in the cities and highways.
Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “We develop products that enhance our customers’ driving and riding experience. We have entered the two-wheeler tyre segment recently and the response from the market has been very encouraging. The Blaze Rydr BR43 is another addition to fulfill the requirements of higher CC motorbike riders and we are confident that it will further improve the riding experience of customers. This further reinstates our commitment to meet the emerging needs of the market and introduce tyres that help to maintain pace with changing market requirements.”
JK Tyre’s BLAZE range is 100% run-out tested against Vibration and Wobbling. According to JK Tyre, their products have been tested in rigorous ride and handling conditions on the race tracks by professional riders to determine speed, precision and consistency. The complete Blaze 2W Tyres range comes with Lifetime Warranty against manufacturing and non-manufacturing defect under terms and conditions.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
