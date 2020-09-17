JK Tyre Launches Entire Range of Tyres on Amazon for Contactless Home Delivery

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd - Indian tyre industry major, has partnered with the Amazon for online sales. The company says that the association aims to serve contactless purchase and customers can avail doorstep delivery of JK Tyre’s entire range of tyres through the platform.

This association, which commenced from August 1, 2020, brings JK Tyres for both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers available for online purchase. The company also states that they participated in Amazon Prime Day from 6-7th August and registered significant sales.

Srinivasu Allaphan, Director - Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries said, “In the altered normal, customers have become more inclined towards e-commerce due to its contact-free nature, from payment to procurement. Our association with Amazon India is a concerted effort to deliver the buyer community a seamless purchasing experience while simultaneously ensuring their safety. We are optimistic that this association would further strengthen JK Tyre’s brand connect and enhance our market presence.”

Shalini Puchalapalli, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said, “We’re excited to offer their premium range of tyres for customers on Amazon.in. With this launch, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the automotive category, providing customers with a vast selection and a safe shopping experience.”

Given the fact that the pandemic is still very much happening and people need to have as many contactless services as possible, JK Tyre’s move to offer its entire range on Amazon is a welcome move and will probably push other tyre makers to do the same soon.