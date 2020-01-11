Take the pledge to vote

JK Tyre Launches Jet Xtra XLM Tyre for Light Commercial Vehicles

The Jet Xtra XLM comes with a reinforced bead area for high payload carrying capability and dual curb rib at the sidewall to protect from damage.

January 11, 2020
Indian Tyre Industry major JK Tyre and Industries Ltd further strengthened its tyre portfolio for light commercial vehicles by introducing Jet Xtra XLM Tyre. The Jet Xtra XLM comes with a reinforced bead area for high payload carrying capability, in different terrains. The dual curb rib at the sidewall protects the tyre from various cuts and damages while a robust shoulder area helps carry greater load. The Jet Xtra XLM Tyre is made with special Tread Compound which helps in cooler running and the extra rubber mass in center leads to extra mileage.

Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales and Marketing, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd, while commenting on the launch said, “We are immensely proud to introduce our latest tyre offering for light commercial vehicles - the Jet Xtra XLM Tyre right at the beginning of 2020. JK Tyre is the pioneer of radials in the country and is committed to bringing the best of products and services. This launch sets the tone for what’s in store for this New Year as we continue to bring more product offerings backed by research and innovation, starting with Jet Xtra XLM. With their unique build and resilience, these tyres are well suited for intrastate and interstate travel. It is also suited to haul the market load, industrial goods, construction material, fruits and vegetables, grains, logistics and fishery.”

 

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
