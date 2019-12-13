Take the pledge to vote

JK Tyre Launches New V-Compact Tyre at EXCON 2019

The new tyre comes with a non-directional tread pattern and broad tread buttons to provide better & even pressure during compaction.

News18.com

Updated:December 13, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
JK Tyre V-Compact Tyre., (Image source: JK Tyres)

Indian Tyre Industry major & the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, today launched the new V-Compact R3 tyre at EXCON 2019.

The 23.1-26 V- Compact R3 is designed especially for soil compactor application. This new tyre comes with a non-directional tread pattern and broad tread buttons to provide better & even pressure during compaction. While the tread compound provides resistance to cuts, scratches, abrasions and punctures giving high load-carrying stability, tread contours ensure self-cleaning advantage along with maximum contact area for better flotation and minimal soil disturbance.

VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “We, at JK Tyre, are excited to introduce our latest technological innovation The V-Compact R3 tyre on the acclaimed EXCON stage. Our newest addition of V-Compact R3 tyre for soil compactor application re-instates our commitment to cater to the needs of road construction contractors and further enhance their operational efficiency. Providing high stability and resistance against wear & tear, the new tyre addresses the evolving needs of the market as we continue to maintain pace with the changing requirements.”

The tyre has heavy-duty nylon carcass construction using high denier fabric gives exceptional casing strength and reliability during operation.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
