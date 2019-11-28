JK Tyre Launches XF Series, Claims to Deliver 8 Per Cent Better Fuel Efficiency

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has launched the next generation of fuel-efficient tyres - the XF Series. The XF fuel-efficient tyre series comes in two variants - front axle JETWAY JUH XF and rear axle JETSTEEL JDH XF, ideal for long and regional haul applications.

The XF tyre series is built on the ‘lower rolling resistance’ (RRC). This technology is claimed to improve tyre efficiency by saving up to 8% fuel in comparison to normal radial tyres.

Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, “At JK Tyre & Industries, it’s our constant endeavor to cater to the needs and requirements of our customers to enhance their driving experience. With our game-changing XF series, we want to give our customers the next generation of fuel-efficient tyres. This further underscores our promise to deliver to the evolving needs of the market and introduce tyres that help maintain pace with the changing market requirements.”

The XF tyre series is created using the innovative JETOCT technology that helps in the reduction of heat buildup in the carcass. In addition, aided by the new tetra beam belt, this series also maintains a higher tread stiffness, allowing for greater number of retreads. The technology used to create the XF series has been tested and validated at the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence- RPSCOE. The XF Series tyres are now available across JK Tyre authorized dealers in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.