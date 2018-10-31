English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JK Tyre Q2 Net Surges Over Four-Fold to Rs 46 Crore
JK Tyre & Industries had reported a net profit of Rs 10 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.
Image for representation purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
JK Tyre & Industries posted over four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 46 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 10 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal. Net sales rose by 23 per cent to Rs 2,548 crore for the second quarter, as against Rs 2,068 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries said in a statement.
"Buoyancy in demand continued in second quarter which has helped the company to achieve a good growth in sales," JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said. He, however, added that increasing oil prices and rupee depreciation impacted raw material costs and continue to remain an area of concern.
Singhania said increase in radialisation in the fast-growing truck/bus radial segment, Cavendish Industries Ltd (CIL), a subsidiary of JK Tyre has undertaken further expansion of its manufacturing capacity.
"This will further strengthen our leadership in this important segment. Furthermore, tractor tyre capacity is also being expanded to meet the growing demand from agriculture sector," he added. Shares of the company Tuesday ended 7.95 per cent up at Rs 105.90 on the BSE.
"Buoyancy in demand continued in second quarter which has helped the company to achieve a good growth in sales," JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said. He, however, added that increasing oil prices and rupee depreciation impacted raw material costs and continue to remain an area of concern.
Singhania said increase in radialisation in the fast-growing truck/bus radial segment, Cavendish Industries Ltd (CIL), a subsidiary of JK Tyre has undertaken further expansion of its manufacturing capacity.
"This will further strengthen our leadership in this important segment. Furthermore, tractor tyre capacity is also being expanded to meet the growing demand from agriculture sector," he added. Shares of the company Tuesday ended 7.95 per cent up at Rs 105.90 on the BSE.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath
- Dear Amish Tripathi, You're Wrong. Sati Was Never Just a 'Minor Practice' in India
- Kiran and I Shower Together All the Time: Aamir Khan Bares It All On Koffee With Karan 6
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...