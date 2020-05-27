JK Tyre Rolls Out 20 Millionth Truck, Bus Radial Tyres, Only Indian Company to Achieve Milestone

JK Tyre has announced that it has rolled out its 20 millionth Truck/Bus Radial tyre making it the first and only Indian company to achieve this milestone.

The Company achieved the distinction of crossing the 10 Million production mark of TBRs in August 2016 and within 4 years has now attained the milestone of rolling out its 20 millionth TBR.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, “This is a landmark achievement, not only for JK Tyre but for all its stakeholders, especially the customers who have shown their unwavering trust in our engineering prowess and technological capabilities. As a pioneer and market leader, we remain committed to driving innovation and bringing products for our fleet customers that are high on efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness. We will continue to work towards strengthening our position through Technology and revolutionary sustainable mobility solutions.”

The Company recently launched India’s first-ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology, which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. Thus, becoming the first tyre manufacturer to foray into the connected mobility space. The company also is the first tyre manufacturer to launch the next generation of fuel-efficient ‘Fuel Saver Technology’ TBR tyres that are built on the JETOCT technology, which helps improve vehicle efficiency by saving up to 8% fuel in comparison to normal radial tyres.

