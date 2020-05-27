AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

JK Tyre Rolls Out 20 Millionth Truck, Bus Radial Tyres, Only Indian Company to Achieve Milestone

The Jet Xtra XLM Tyre (Image Source: JK Tyres/ Image altered by News18)

The Jet Xtra XLM Tyre (Image Source: JK Tyres/ Image altered by News18)

The Company achieved the distinction of crossing the 10 Million production mark of TBRs in August 2016 and within 4 years has now attained the milestone of rolling out its 20 millionth TBR.

Share this:

JK Tyre has announced that it has rolled out its 20 millionth Truck/Bus Radial tyre making it the first and only Indian company to achieve this milestone.

The Company achieved the distinction of crossing the 10 Million production mark of TBRs in August 2016 and within 4 years has now attained the milestone of rolling out its 20 millionth TBR.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, “This is a landmark achievement, not only for JK Tyre but for all its stakeholders, especially the customers who have shown their unwavering trust in our engineering prowess and technological capabilities. As a pioneer and market leader, we remain committed to driving innovation and bringing products for our fleet customers that are high on efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness. We will continue to work towards strengthening our position through Technology and revolutionary sustainable mobility solutions.”

The Company recently launched India’s first-ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology, which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. Thus, becoming the first tyre manufacturer to foray into the connected mobility space. The company also is the first tyre manufacturer to launch the next generation of fuel-efficient ‘Fuel Saver Technology’ TBR tyres that are built on the JETOCT technology, which helps improve vehicle efficiency by saving up to 8% fuel in comparison to normal radial tyres.

Also Watch:


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading