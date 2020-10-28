JK Tyre Ties up With ITC’s Choupal Saagars for Better Rural Market Reach in India

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has announced the brand’s collaboration with ITC’s e-Choupal for engaging with rural communities. JK Tyre will leverage ITC’s network of Choupal Saagars in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh.

This partnership is aimed at expanding presence in the rural markets through ground level engagement. JK Tyre will engage at the Choupal Sagaars - ITC’s integrated rural services hubs across the three states in a phased manner. ITC’s Choupal Saagar will also facilitate brand visibility and engagement for JK Tyre’s product range with rural customers.

Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said “The Rural sector has shown great resilience in this challenging phase. Our association with ITC’s e-Choupal will further help in reaching out and engaging with the hinterland customers which in turn will help us understand and serve them better. Going forward, we are going to further strengthen our rural engagement with several new initiatives.”

Rajnikant Rai, Chief Executive, Agri-Business Division, ITC Ltd said “We are indeed happy to forge a partnership with JK Tyre, leveraging the e-Choupal eco-system to cater to the aspirations of rural consumers. This initiative is anchored on the holistic engagement that the ITC e-Choupal initiative delivers in partnership with other institutions aimed at empowering farmers and rural communities.

JK Tyre will also undertake other collaborative initiatives with ITC’s e-choupal including target group discussion and Influencer/customer meets, etc.