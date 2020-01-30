JLR Launches New 2020 Range Rover Evoque in India at Rs 54.94 Lakh

Jaguar-Land Rover India today announced the launch of the new generation Range Rover Evoque. Available in the S and the R-Dynamic SE derivatives, the new Range Rover Evoque is now offered with BS-VI compliant 132 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain and a 184 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol powertrain with a 48-volt mild hybrid system option. The Range Rover Evoque S is priced at Rs 54.94 Lakh and the Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic SE is priced at Rs 59.85 Lakh.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “The Range Rover Evoque has always been the most stylish and distinguished compact SUV in its category. Carrying forth this legacy, the New Range Rover Evoque packs fresh enhancements in design and technology, setting new standards in refinement and capability. We are confident that our latest offering with its sophisticated design and high technology quotient will build strong appeal amongst all Land Rover fans.”

New Range Rover Evoque cabin. (Image: JLR India)

The New Range Rover Evoque is inspired by a design language that wes first introduced on the Range Rover Velar. The super-slim front LED headlights with DRLs and slim wrap-around rear tail-lights add to the vehicle’s aesthetics. It also gets new flush deployable door handles but burnished copper accents available on the R-Dynamic SE derivative.

The refreshed interiors of the Evoque gets Touch Pro Duo, which is available on the R-Dynamic SE, combines an adjustable upper touchscreen with a lower touchscreen, which offers customers with elevated input convenience. The vehicle also sports an Interactive Driver Display behind the steering wheel, which shows a vast amount of driving information and active safety data, along with holistic media controls.

Driver assistance features such as Lane Keep Assist, Driver Condition Monitor and 360° Parking Aid with rear camera, Clear Exit Monitor and Rear Traffic Monitor make the driving experience relaxed and safe.

The New Evoque also sports the segment-first ‘ClearSight rear-view mirror’ that transforms into an HD video screen. If rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items, the driver simply flicks a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car displays what is behind the vehicle in crisp high definition. The screen provides a wider (50 degree) field of vision and superior visibility in low light.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.