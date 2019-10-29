JLR Parent Tata Motors Posts Smaller-Than-Expected Loss as Demand in China Picks Up
Tata Motors' revenue loss due to a demand slump in the Indian automobile sector was partially reduced by Jaguar Land Rover's luxury car sales in China.
Image for Representation (Source: Reuters)
Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the second quarter as a pick up in sales of its luxury car in China helped it ride out weak vehicles sales in India, its home market. Improved sales for JLR is an indication of recovery for the iconic British brand which had been hit by a trend to move away from diesel cars towards cleaner fuels in markets such as China and Britain. Tata bought Jaguar and Land Rover in 2008 for $2.3 billion (£1.8 billion). The company launched a revival plan last year to revive JLR business. Revenue from the unit rose 8 per cent to £6 billion during the quarter, the company said.
However, overall revenue for Tata Motors fell 9 per cent to 654.32 billion rupees as India's auto industry struggles from a slump in demand for vehicles due to a credit squeeze in its shadow-banking sector and higher insurance costs. Net loss for the three months ended September 30 narrowed to 2.17 billion rupees (£23.86 million) from 10.49 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts on average expected the company to lose 15.5 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data. The company's shares closed 4.98 per cent lower in a broader NSE market that ended flat on October 25.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For
- Ranveer Singh Shaves off Signature '83 Moustache, Calls Self 'Ae Chikne'
- Ancient Painting Found in French Woman's Kitchen Sold for Rs 2.66 Crore
- Air Purifier is Essential For Your Home: Here is How You Can Beat The Pollution
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz