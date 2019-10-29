JLR Parent Tata Motors Posts Smaller-Than-Expected Loss as Demand in China Picks Up

Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the second quarter as a pick up in sales of its luxury car in China helped it ride out weak vehicles sales in India, its home market. Improved sales for JLR is an indication of recovery for the iconic British brand which had been hit by a trend to move away from diesel cars towards cleaner fuels in markets such as China and Britain. Tata bought Jaguar and Land Rover in 2008 for $2.3 billion (£1.8 billion). The company launched a revival plan last year to revive JLR business. Revenue from the unit rose 8 per cent to £6 billion during the quarter, the company said.

However, overall revenue for Tata Motors fell 9 per cent to 654.32 billion rupees as India's auto industry struggles from a slump in demand for vehicles due to a credit squeeze in its shadow-banking sector and higher insurance costs. Net loss for the three months ended September 30 narrowed to 2.17 billion rupees (£23.86 million) from 10.49 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts on average expected the company to lose 15.5 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data. The company's shares closed 4.98 per cent lower in a broader NSE market that ended flat on October 25.

