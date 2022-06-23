Jodhpur Railway Division Successfully Conducts Speed Test At 130 KM Per Hour

The Jodhpur Railway Division of the North-Western Railway has completed the speed test of a train at 130 km per hour. The test was conducted on the new railway line being laid in Jodhpur. Usually, the speed of the train ranges from 60-80 Km and the maximum speed can be 100 km. However, as part of the latest test, the train ran at 130 km per hour.

Speaking with the media after the successful test run Jodhpur’s DRM Geetika Pandey said “The doubling of 254 km track from Phulera to Rai Ka Bagh is being done expeditiously. In this, the work of doubling of 30 km rail section which is up to Kharia Khangar-Pipar road junction has been completed.” Pandey further said, “With this, doubling work has been completed on the 160 km rail section. Efforts will also be made to complete the remaining work in a phased manner within the stipulated time period.”

Safety Commissioner of the Jodhpur’s West Zone division, RK Sharma inspected the doubling work being undertaken at Kharia Khangar to Pipar Road. Sharma reached the spot by CRS special train and was accompanied by senior officers of the Jodhpur’s division. The safety commissioner also examined the section around the doubling work such as Umaid, Sathin Road. He further gave the instructions for expansion and enhancement of the availability of the passenger facilities.

With the completion of track doubling, the time taken by the trains to reach the destination will be reduced. The transfer of goods will take less time now.

