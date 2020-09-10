Bollywood Actor John Abraham Donates his Maruti Suzuki Gypsy to Animal Welfare Organisation

Bollywood actor John Abraham is extremely fond of bikes and cars. The actor is often seen riding his fancy vehicles in Mumbai. However, recently he took a step that is bound to win hearts of his fans all over again.

The ace model and actor has donated one of his first vehicles, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy to an Animal non-profit organization named Animal Matter To Me (AMTM).

This news was shared by the organisation on its social media handle. Captioning the photo in which John can be seen handing over the car keys, AMTM said, “@amtmindia gets prized possession of @thejohnabraham for our kolad animal sanctuary. Last 5 years he has been a rock solid support of Amtmindia. His kindness continues......This 4×4 beauty will be used for rescues, treatments & medical logistics from mumbai to kolad and vice versa. We are super grateful for his kindness as always and we will do our best in the coming years.”

For the unversed, Animal Matter To Me was founded by Mumbai-based philanthropis Ganesh Nayak. The organisation works for the benefit of stray and abandoned animals, birds and reptiles. Especially, during this time of pandemic, the non-profit organisation has increased the frequency of its food drives. This has been done as stray animals have been increasingly facing trouble in terms of finding food.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that John’s garage is quite rich and has a variety of cars and motorcycles. Some of them are actually exotic too. His fleet of cars include Lamborghini Gallardo, Audi Q7 and the Nissan GT-R apart from many other luxury cars.

The actor’s love for motorcycles is more than evident. As a result, a fancy collection of bikes comes as no surprise. Some of his high-end two-wheelers include the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Yamaha – the YFZ-R1, Ducati Panigale V4, MV Agusta F3 800 and Yamaha Vmax.