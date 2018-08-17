English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jonty Rhodes Announced as Isuzu Motors Brand Ambassador in India
Rhodes drove the V-Cross onto the stage at the press conference to mark his association with Isuzu in India.
Jonty Rhodes signs the hood of Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
Loading...
Isuzu Motors India has signed former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes to promote the brand and V-Cross in India. Rhodes, who himself is an adventure enthusiast, will endorse the lifestyle and adventure pick-up, Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Isuzu plans to establish itself rapidly as an important player in the Indian pick-up and utility vehicle market. Isuzu launched its latest commercial, featuring Rhodes, with the message of 'Be the Game Changer' at a press conference held in Mumbai. Rhodes drove the V-Cross onto the stage at the press conference to mark his association with Isuzu in India. Deputy MD of Isuzu India, Ken Takashima, said that India will be an export hub for various regions. India already exports Isuzu products to Nepal and Bhutan.
"Jonty perfectly represents the brand's values and his association encapsulates what we intend to do in this country", says, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India. "Jonty Rhodes, an internationally known sportsman, brings with him unique qualities that differentiated him as a 'game-changer' in the international cricket. He continues to be an active adventurer, surfer, and a traveller, endorsing many aspirational traits of the growing Indian population. The V-Cross, lifestyle & adventure Pick-up, has been a catalyst in bringing about a new lease of life to the people and adventure enthusiasts in India. The Indian Pick-up market is growing significantly and we have been witnessing a strong inclination towards the V-Cross.”
Commenting on the association, Rhodes said "I am pleased to be associated with a legendary brand that makes reliable, durable and performance-oriented vehicles. Coming from a country where pickups are commonly used as a personal vehicle for daily commute and weekend getaways, I am equally excited to endorse such a versatile vehicle like the V-Cross in India from a world-renowned manufacturer of automobiles. India is a phenomenal country and I have had the opportunity to be closely associated with this country, doing new things and meeting new people. am truly excited to be associated with Isuzu in India and I look forward to an amazing journey with the brand." He concluded by saying that he has grown up in a pick-up truck and plans to grow old in one as well.
Isuzu Motors currently sells the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up and mu-X SUV in India. The company also sells the commercial range of Isuzu D-Max pick-ups for budding entrepreneurs. Isuzu Motors India had recently rolled-out their 10,000th vehicle from its manufacturing plant in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh, since its start of production in April 2016. The company had crossed a cumulative sales of 10,000 units in March 2018.
Also Watch
"Jonty perfectly represents the brand's values and his association encapsulates what we intend to do in this country", says, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India. "Jonty Rhodes, an internationally known sportsman, brings with him unique qualities that differentiated him as a 'game-changer' in the international cricket. He continues to be an active adventurer, surfer, and a traveller, endorsing many aspirational traits of the growing Indian population. The V-Cross, lifestyle & adventure Pick-up, has been a catalyst in bringing about a new lease of life to the people and adventure enthusiasts in India. The Indian Pick-up market is growing significantly and we have been witnessing a strong inclination towards the V-Cross.”
Commenting on the association, Rhodes said "I am pleased to be associated with a legendary brand that makes reliable, durable and performance-oriented vehicles. Coming from a country where pickups are commonly used as a personal vehicle for daily commute and weekend getaways, I am equally excited to endorse such a versatile vehicle like the V-Cross in India from a world-renowned manufacturer of automobiles. India is a phenomenal country and I have had the opportunity to be closely associated with this country, doing new things and meeting new people. am truly excited to be associated with Isuzu in India and I look forward to an amazing journey with the brand." He concluded by saying that he has grown up in a pick-up truck and plans to grow old in one as well.
Isuzu Motors currently sells the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up and mu-X SUV in India. The company also sells the commercial range of Isuzu D-Max pick-ups for budding entrepreneurs. Isuzu Motors India had recently rolled-out their 10,000th vehicle from its manufacturing plant in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh, since its start of production in April 2016. The company had crossed a cumulative sales of 10,000 units in March 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Song Gold Tamba has Shahid Kapoor, Shradha Kapoor Rhyming for the Sake of it
- A Biopic on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Why Not, Says the Actor
- Lata Mangeshkar on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Death: India Has Been Orphaned
- Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
- Satyameva Jayate Review: John Takes on Manoj Bajpayee & Loses in This Predictable Cop Drama
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...