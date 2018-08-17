Jonty Rhodes Announced as Isuzu Motors Brand Ambassador in India

Isuzu Motors India has signed former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes to promote the brand and V-Cross in India. Rhodes, who himself is an adventure enthusiast, will endorse the lifestyle and adventure pick-up, Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Isuzu plans to establish itself rapidly as an important player in the Indian pick-up and utility vehicle market. Isuzu launched its latest commercial, featuring Rhodes, with the message of 'Be the Game Changer' at a press conference held in Mumbai. Rhodes drove the V-Cross onto the stage at the press conference to mark his association with Isuzu in India. Deputy MD of Isuzu India, Ken Takashima, said that India will be an export hub for various regions. India already exports Isuzu products to Nepal and Bhutan."Jonty perfectly represents the brand's values and his association encapsulates what we intend to do in this country", says, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India. "Jonty Rhodes, an internationally known sportsman, brings with him unique qualities that differentiated him as a 'game-changer' in the international cricket. He continues to be an active adventurer, surfer, and a traveller, endorsing many aspirational traits of the growing Indian population. The V-Cross, lifestyle & adventure Pick-up, has been a catalyst in bringing about a new lease of life to the people and adventure enthusiasts in India. The Indian Pick-up market is growing significantly and we have been witnessing a strong inclination towards the V-Cross.”Commenting on the association, Rhodes said "I am pleased to be associated with a legendary brand that makes reliable, durable and performance-oriented vehicles. Coming from a country where pickups are commonly used as a personal vehicle for daily commute and weekend getaways, I am equally excited to endorse such a versatile vehicle like the V-Cross in India from a world-renowned manufacturer of automobiles. India is a phenomenal country and I have had the opportunity to be closely associated with this country, doing new things and meeting new people. am truly excited to be associated with Isuzu in India and I look forward to an amazing journey with the brand." He concluded by saying that he has grown up in a pick-up truck and plans to grow old in one as well.Isuzu Motors currently sells the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up and mu-X SUV in India. The company also sells the commercial range of Isuzu D-Max pick-ups for budding entrepreneurs. Isuzu Motors India had recently rolled-out their 10,000th vehicle from its manufacturing plant in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh, since its start of production in April 2016. The company had crossed a cumulative sales of 10,000 units in March 2018.