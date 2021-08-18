Popular actor and megastar Jr NTR has added a Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition to his enviable collection of exotic cars. This is the country’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition and has been delivered to his home in Hyderabad. The SUV comes with Nero Noctis Matte with Arancio Argos as the contrast color. An Instagram handle shared the photograph of his swanky performance SUV parked in Bangalore before delivery.

The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition was introduced in India just a couple of days ago and joins the Urus Pearl Capsule Edition which was introduced earlier this year, and has different colour shade, as compared to Graphite Edition. While the Lamborghini Urus is priced at Rs 3.15 crore (Ex-showroom), it is estimated that the Capsule Editions attracts an additional 20 percent premium.

Recently Bollywood star Ranveer Singh bough the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition and added to his fleet of uber-luxurious cars which include Mercedes-Benz GLS, Aston Martin Rapide S, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XJ L and an Audi Q5 among others.

As for the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Pearl Capsule Edition, it is one of the fastest SUVs with cutting edge design. It is a preconfigured SUV that’s available in a two-tone colour scheme. Inside the cabin of the Graphite Edition is are trim inserts with dark anodized aluminum and matte finish carbon fiber. The seats come finished in alcantara with contrast finished hexagonal stitching and leather inserts.

There are four trim colours to choose from allowing for a total of 16 colour combinations. Additionally, the rear diffuser is finished in gloss black and the SUV sits on 23-inch Taigete wheels.

Under the Capsule Edition’s hood is the same 4.0 litre-turbocharged V8 unit that develops 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, that gets paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Surprisingly, this close to 2.2 ton super SUV is capable of hitting top speeds of 305kph and can sprint from 0-100kph sprint in just 3.6 seconds.

