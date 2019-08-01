Kangana Ranaut's Latest Car is a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Rs 61.75 Lakh
Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister gifted her the luxury Mercedes SUV on the success of the movie Judgemental Hai Kya.
Kangana Ranaut with her Mercedes-Benz GLE. (Image source: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut)
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently got her hands on a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV. Positioned in the middle of the German manufacturer’s SUV line-up above GLC and below GLS, the price of the car starts from Rs 61.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 250D variant.
According to a tweet by her sister Rangoli Chandel, she gifted the SUV to Kangana along with Kangana's CA Manoj Daga to celebrate the success of Judgemental Hai Kya. We are not sure about the variant she opted. This is, however, not Kangana’s first luxury car as her garage currently comprises of some of the top-notch offerings in the country such as the BMW 7-Series sedan. A few other notable actors who own the same SUV in the industry includes Huma Qureshi, Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor. However, both Shahid and Salman own the GLE 43 AMG Coupe.
Rangoli Chandel's tweet
As for the car, it is available in a total of three engine options that include a base 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The mid-spec variant is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that puts out 255 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. At the top of the rung is the same engine in a different state of tune, churning out 333 bhp and 480 Nm of torque.
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Letting Ambulance Pass Will Cost You Rs 10,000 as Per New Motor Vehicle Bill
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.11 Update; Beats Google Pixel Phones to August Security Patch
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's PDA Pics from Miami Confirm They are Dating
- New Sacred Games 2 Promo Delves Into Ganesh Gaitonde's Notorious Past
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined