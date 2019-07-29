Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

July 24 was the Busiest Recorded Days in Aviation Space Since 13 Years With 225,000 Flights

Flightradar 24 tweeted an image representing virtually every trackable aircraft in the world that flew on Wednesday between midnight 11:59 pm UTC.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
July 24 was the Busiest Recorded Days in Aviation Space Since 13 Years With 225,000 Flights
Image for representation only. (Getty Images)
The aviation space around the world witnessed the highest number of flights on July 24 since 2006. More than 225,000 flights were recorded by Flightradar24, a real-time air-traffic-tracking service, stating that it was the highest since they began their operation 13 years back.

The Swedish internet-based service tweeted an image representing virtually every trackable aircraft in the world that flew on Wednesday between midnight 11:59 pm UTC. The list includes everything from cargo planes and commercial passenger flights to helicopters, private jets, glider, sight-seeing flights, personal aircraft and more.

The company tracks flights by receiving combining data from several publicly available sources such as ADS-B transponder signals from aircraft, MLAT transponder calculation and radar data. The tracking excludes certain sensitive air traffic including most military flights. The numbers are, however, possible to be attained before 2006 when Flightradar24 was established.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
