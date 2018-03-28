English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Justin Bieber Struggles to Drive His Lamborghini Aventador out of a Parking Lot [Video]

Justin Beiber, who got the delivery of his brand new blue colored Lamborghini Aventador earlier this year was stuck in a parking lot, trying to get his Lambo out from there.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:March 28, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
Justin Bieber's Lamborghini Aventador. (Image: YouTube)
We all are super careful driving our beloved car, no matter how much they cost. Now imagine if someone owns a supercar like Lamborghini Aventador, which is super-expensive, ultra-low and has almost zero back visibility? One has to be super cautious while maneuvering such an expensive car through tight spaces and something of the similar sorts recently happened with singer Justin Bieber.

Justin Beiber, who got the delivery of his brand new blue colored Lamborghini Aventador earlier this year was stuck in a parking lot, trying to get his Lambo out from there. The strange part is, Bieber had at least a couple of people to help him maneuver the car through the tight space, yet he took his time to get the car out.


A video posted on YouTube shows how careful Justin was while reversing his supercar out of the driveway. Bieber took multiple efforts to reverse the car into an empty space and then finally get it out from the gate. However, he was stuck during a tight corner on the left side, which he was unable to judge.

As seen in the video, there was a lot of empty space on either side of the vehicle, but Justin was apprehensive of driving his vehicle out of the gate. Justin also owns a Ferrari 458 Italia, which he drives regularly.

Maybe Justin should have taken a quick reverse turn to exit the gate before hitting the road!

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
