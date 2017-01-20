Justin Bieber's Ferrari, John Lennon's Mercedes to Go Under the Hammer

As the classic car auction season gets into gear, a host of collectables with pop star provenance are poised to go under the hammer.

In Arizona this weekend, every major auction house, from Gooding and Company to RM Sotheby's and Barrett-Jackson will be hosting their first major events of 2017. And while the new year is barely a month old, one theme is already developing, cars with a musical connection.

John Lennon's 1965 Mercedes SL

The second-generation Pagoda-roof Mercedes droptop is already a genuine collector's car but throw in a Beatles connection and things get genuinely interesting. This particular car, being auctioned by Worldwide Auctioneers, has the 170hp 2.3-liter inline six-cylinder engine. It was specified new by Lennon himself (meaning it's his signature on the logbook) complete with blue exterior finish and grey upholstery in 1965, the year after the Beatles and the Ford Mustang broke the US.

Al Jolson's 1932 Packard

1932 Packard Twin Six 906 Individual Custom Convertible Sedan (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

There were only ever two of these Dietrich custom-bodied cars built and only one of them ever belonged to Al Jolson who was the world's first true all-round entertainer and global screen star. As for the car, going under the hammer at Gooding & Company's Scottsdale auctions this weekend, it's in immaculate condition and holds a Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Class Winner award. It boasts a 12-cylinder engine, vacuum assisted drum brakes, and is described in the auction catalogue as a definitive example of 1930s automotive perfection.

Justin Bieber's 2011 Ferrari 458

Justin Bieber's 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia F1 Edition custom-built by West Coast Customs (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Bringing things bang up to date and bang on trend is this Ferrari 458 Italia F1 built by West Coast Customs for Canadian pop star Justin Bieber. Offered by Barrett-Jackson, it boasts a wide body kit, a frozen blue exterior wrap and a custom 2000-watt sound system. The interior is also custom but all bespoke work was undertaken by Ferrari itself based on the singer's instructions.

Steven Tyler's 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder

Steven Tyler's 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

So rare and potent is this car that for most collectors it wouldn't matter who had been the previous owner. The fastest car currently being built in the US or anywhere else in the world for that matter, the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder boasts a 7-liter V8 engine, a 0-60mph time of 2.7 seconds and can go from 0-200mph in just 14.5 seconds. The fact that it belonged to Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler is simply the cherry on the cake. What's more, all proceeds raised from this particular sale, also by Barrett-Jackson, are going to charity.