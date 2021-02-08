Justin Bieber's 'Futuristic' Rolls-Royce is Actually a Blatant Rip-Off of the Original 103EX Concept

On one end of the spectrum are celebrities with respectable taste in cars like Lady Gaga and her first-generation Ford SVT Lightning or Kevin Hart’s new sinister-looking Hellephant-powered 1970 Dodge Charger and on the other end there are excessively attention-seeking iterations like Justin Bieber’s futuristic Rolls-Royce.

The one-off coupe that was created by the infamous West Coast Customs was recently spotted by YouTuber effspot while in Malibu. If the car looks similar, you are not wrong. The Wraith that was modified by the West Coast Customs is indeed a rip-off of the Rolls-Royce 103EX Concept aka the Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 Concept from 2019.

While that should be well and good, we can't help but notice one major difference. Bieber's Rolls has its wheel covers connected to the body, while the concept has them rolling with the wheels. While we are no jury when it comes to the cosmetic appeal of cars, this one sure does look tacky.

Launched in 2016, this highly innovative car includes a fully electric drive train, completely autonomous drive and enhanced artificial intelligence. Wholly connected and entirely autonomous, it presents the marque’s uncompromised view of the future of luxury mobility.