Jyotiraditya Scindia to Examine Passengers Being Charged Extra For Boarding Passes at Airport

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured that he will examine the matter of passengers being charged extra for generating boarding passes at the airport.

Scindia’s comments came after a passenger took to Twitter to allege that domestic carrier SpiceJet had introduced a new rule where the airline is charging extra for issuing boarding cards at the check-in counter.

“new rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer In a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what’s consumer forum doing!@flyspicejet." a passenger Dr Neeti Shikha tweeted.

Shikha added how can an airline charge a consumer extra for a ticket that one has already paid for.

Recently, Scindia had taken cognisance of another airport incident where he had said that he will investigate the alleged mistreatment by an IndiGo staff on a specially-abled child at the Ranchi airport.

On May 7, an IndiGo manager reportedly did not allow a specially-abled child to board a flight.

Meanwhile, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from IndiGo over the incident.

