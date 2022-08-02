Jyotiraditya Scindia to News18: Indian Aviation Sector is Touching New Heights

At News18India Amrit Ratna, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia put emphasis on air travel being safe. The minister said, “I am performing with full diligence as this ministry was served by my Father too.” Scindia added that today, there is progress in by Aviation sector as it is touching new heights with a large fleet of aircraft operating in the country which is being supported by a vast network of airports as well. He said, “the time has come to set up an ecosystem around the aviation sector,” saying that soon India will not only be capable of servicing aircraft engines that fly domestically but also aircraft of international airlines around the globe.

Talking about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation sector, Scindia said that the sector had been badly hit. “However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stepped up the surveillance procedures and developed mechanisms to ensure safe air travel, as for the ministry, safety is paramount,” he added.

Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that they will implement the Digi Yatra program in a phased manner at airports across the country. While it is being implemented in Varanasi and Bangalore from August 2022, it will start functioning in Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, Delhi, and Hyderabad by March 2023.

Digi Yatra seeks to provide a seamless, paperless, and hassle-free experience for passengers across all checkpoints at all Indian airports. Officials said that the main objective is to enhance the passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of tickets and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better throughput through existing infrastructure using a Digital Framework.

It will simplify the passenger processes at various checkpoints in the airport right from the terminal entry gate, check-in, bag drop, and security check-up to boarding gates said an official.

The project is in the implementation stage and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has awarded the work for the implementation of the Biometric Boarding System at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Varanasi airports. Preliminary testing of the Digi Yatra Biometric boarding system with registration for the ‘Day of Travel’ at these airports has been completed.

The Digi Yatra policy launched in August 2018, provides detailed guidelines for the implementation of Digi Yatra at Indian Airports. DGCA has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) titled “Implementation on E-Boarding Process (Digi Yatra)” for implementation under the Digi Yatra Platform.

Under the system, facial recognition would be done with the consent of the passenger as per the extant data privacy and data protection regulations. Data shared by the passenger would be used for the purpose defined and would not be shared with any other external stakeholder.

The data shared by the passenger will not be retained for more than 24 hours after the departure of the flight. Digi Yatra Central Identity Management Platform would be developed.

(WITH IANS INPUTS)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here