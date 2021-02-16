Kabira Mobility KM3000, KM4000 Electric Motorcycles Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.26 Lakh

Kabira Mobility has launched the KM3000 and KM4000, electric motorcycles in India. The KM3000 with a top Speed of 100KMPH and a range of 120 Kilometers is priced at Rs 1,26,990 (Ex-Showroom Goa). It will be applicable for FAME-II Subsidy. Additionally, with a Top Speed of 120KMPH, KM4000 has a range of 140 Kilometers and is priced at Rs 1,36,990 (Ex-Showroom Goa). It will also be applicable for FAME-II Subsidy.

KM3000 has the ‘sports bike’ look with a kerb weight of 138 kgs, while KM4000 weighs 147 kg and has been designed as a ‘naked bike’ which is a completely new concept for electric bikes. The KM3000 and KM4000 can be charged in 2 modes. Eco mode charging takes 6hrs 30mins to fully charge the power packs, and Boost mode can charge 80% of the battery in just 50 minutes. These high-speed bikes are ‘Made in India’ and equipped with Combi-brakes, fast charging onboard, and roadside assistance, making them as appealing as the ICE motorbikes in terms of style and performance.

Kabira Mobility Electric bikes sport a modern design with a sleek Aerodynamic profile, Fireproof battery, Park Assist, and many Smart & Exciting features.