Kahn Design Launches Land Rover Defender 6x6 by Chelsea Truck Company for Rs 2.3 Crore [Video]

Kahn Design has announced plans to manufacture a coach-built concept vehicle based on the Land Rover Defender 110. Kahn Group C.E.O and Creative Director, Afzal Kahn and his team have combined traditional techniques to create an 6x6 aggressive vehicle inspired by Kahn’s popular Chelsea Truck Company Defenders. The vehicle was showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.Entitled the Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier, the latest coach built vehicle is a supremely capable all-terrain vehicle with the looks to match. The 6X6 Civilian Carrier is around 880mm longer than a normal Defender and is adorned with a full range of mechanical and styling upgrades.Beyond the added length and mechanical upgrades, the modern design language has been turned up a notch thanks to a new styling package that consists of a Volcanic Rock colour change, front wings with integrated vents and wide rear wings in light weight composite, XLander front grille and headlamp surrounds.Dark tinted windows keep the cabin hidden, but step inside and you will find a distinctly unDefender-like chrome steering wheel. Quilted headlining, sat-nav and a host of trim options complete the upgrades.Seats can extend forward for better thigh support; passengers can also push seats up for more ease, the possibilities for nine occupants are endless. Afzal Kahn, chief executive of Kahn Design, expects the coach built vehicle to be snapped up quickly by discerning investors and collectors alike.“We are a fully independent British car company and it is an exciting time. The Civilian Carrier is a stunning six-wheel drive car, ideal for big families who enjoy spending time together in the great outdoors,” said Mr Kahn.The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier is priced at £249,995 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.