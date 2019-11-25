Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Kalaburagi Airport Operations Commence, to Improve Connectivity in Karnataka-Hyderabad Region

Kalaburagi Airport will act as a gateway for tourist destinations including Buddha Vihar, SharanaBasaveshwara Temple, Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah and, Gulbarga Fort.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kalaburagi Airport Operations Commence, to Improve Connectivity in Karnataka-Hyderabad Region
Kalaburagi Airport begins operations.

The first flight from Kalaburagi Airport to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru took off today after the inauguration of Kalaburagi airport by the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The airport has been built under the UDAN-RCS Scheme of Government of India and is spread across 742 acres and developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 176 crores. Kalaburagi Airport is at a distance of 13.8km from Kalaburagi City and it is a DGCA licensed Aerodrome for VFR/Day operations. Three flights per week will be operated on Monday, Friday and Sunday. It will depart Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 12:20 PM and land at Kalaburagi at 1:25 PM. From Kalaburagi it will depart at 1:55 PM and will reach at 3:00 PM.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation undertook the task to develop the Kalaburagi airport as it will pave way for direct connectivity to North Karnataka with state Headquarters and other commercial centres. Kalaburagi Airport will act as a gateway for tourist destinations including Buddha Vihar, SharanaBasaveshwara Temple, Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah and, Gulbarga Fort.

With the inauguration of the Kalaburagi airport in Karnataka, the natives can reach Bengaluru and other parts of the country with much ease. The newly built airport is in line with the commitment & perseverance of Airport Authority of India under the supervision of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India to enable the country with better air connectivity.

So far, 230 routes and 42 airports have been operationalized under UDAN.

UDAN will connect all States and UTs of the country with around 700 routes, laying the foundation of a new regional segment in India’s aviation market.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram