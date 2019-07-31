Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut Buys Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth Rs 61.75 Lakh
Positioned in the middle of the German manufacturer’s SUV line-up above GLC and below GLS, the price of the car starts from Rs 61.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 250D variant.
Kangana Ranaut with her new Mercedes-Benz GLE. (Image: Instagram/Mercedes-Benz Landmark Cars)
Joining the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities and their love for SUVs is Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who recently brought home a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV. Positioned in the middle of the German manufacturer’s SUV line-up above GLC and below GLS, the price of the car starts from Rs 61.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 250D variant.
We are not sure about the variant opted by Kangana Ranaut. This is, however, not Kangana’s first luxury car. Her garage currently comprises of some of the top-notch offerings in the segment such as the BMW 7-Series sedan. A few other notable actors who own the same SUV in the industry includes Huma Qureshi, Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor. However, both Shahid and Salman own the GLE 43 AMG Coupe.
For, #GLE suits her versatile acting skills and mettle. The Queen of Hindi cinema, actress @team_kangana_ranaut takes the delivery of her new #SUV, the Mercedes-Benz #GLE. Welcome to the family of Stars, Ms. Kangana, we're thrilled to have you. May your new set of wheels bring you the best of adventures! #CustomerDelight #StarForSTAR #Mumbai #HappyCustomer #YouDriveUs #GroupLandmark #LandmarkCars #LandmarkMercedes #LandmarksOfMumbai
As for the car, it is available in a total of three engine options that includes a base 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The mid-spec variant is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that puts out 255 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. At the top of the rung is the same engine in a different state of tune, churning out 333 bhp and 480 Nm of torque.
