Kangana Ranaut's Latest Car is a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Rs 61.75 Lakh
Positioned in the middle of the German manufacturer’s SUV line-up above GLC and below GLS, the price of the car starts from Rs 61.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 250D variant.
Kangana Ranaut with her Mercedes-Benz GLE. (Image source: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut)
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently got her hands on a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV. Positioned in the middle of the German manufacturer’s SUV line-up above GLC and below GLS, the price of the car starts from Rs 61.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base 250D variant.
According to a tweet by her sister Rangoli Chandel, the actress was gifted the SUV with the former's CA Manoj Daga. We are not sure about the variant opted. This is, however, not Kangana’s first luxury car. Her garage currently comprises of some of the top-notch offerings in the segment such as the BMW 7-Series sedan. A few other notable actors who own the same SUV in the industry includes Huma Qureshi, Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor. However, both Shahid and Salman own the GLE 43 AMG Coupe.
Rangoli Chandel's tweet
As for the car, it is available in a total of three engine options that include a base 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The mid-spec variant is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that puts out 255 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. At the top of the rung is the same engine in a different state of tune, churning out 333 bhp and 480 Nm of torque.
