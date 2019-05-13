English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kannada Actor Darshan Brings Home a Brand-New Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3 Crore
The Urus is, however, not the only supercar in Darshan’s garage, as he already owns a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.
Darshan's Lamborghini Urus. (Image: Darshan Shankar)
Kannada film actor Darshan who is popular among a handful of other celebrities of being a petrolhead recently bought himself a Lamborghini Urus, gowned in the iconic bright yellow shade that the car is famous for. The Urus, which is described as a Super Sport Utility Vehicle by Lamborghini, has proved to be its linchpin in the last quarter after it returned healthy sales figures.
The Urus is, however, not the only supercar in Darshan’s garage, which was added with the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster last year. A few of the other cars that are in his garage such as the Jaguar XKR-S. Since its arrival, the Urus rapidly climbed the ranks to be one of the best offerings in the premium sports SUV segment.
The three driving modes; Sabbia (sand), Terra (gravel), Neve (snow) and Ego (fully customizable) along with the standard Strada, Sport and Corsa modes on the Urus has been lauded for its flexibility and precision.
Powering the car is a 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine that outputs 641hp alongside 850Nm of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. This helps it propel to triple-digit speeds in a mere 3.6 seconds and 200kph in 12.8 seconds, all of which lies in the supercar territory. Despite its 2.2-tonne kerb weight, the Urus can go on to clock a top speed of 305kph.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
