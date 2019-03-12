English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanye West’s Custom Lamborghini Urus Super SUV is a Creamy Disaster
The famed U.S. based rap artist Kanye West recently took the delivery of his customized Lamborghini Urus wearing a matte cream vinyl wrap.
Kanye West's Lamborghini Urus. (Image: Motor1)
Lamborghini Urus – world’s first super SUV may have faced some backlash initially for its design, but eventually, it came to be an imposing SUV, with a distinctive styling that makes it look fast, even at standstill. Being a Lamborghini also means that the SUV will be prone for after market modifications and customizations as we saw recently with a Turquoise Chrome wrapped Urus from London.
If you think the SUV looked hideous in such shiny wrap, wait till you see the Kanye West’s customized Urus. The famed U.S. based rap artist recently took the delivery of his customized Lamborghini Urus and someone posted a picture on Instagram.
This one-off Urus gets a cream-coloured matter vinyl wrap by Chatsworth, California-based specialists Just A Wrap. The monoblock wheels with a deep dish design are done by Boyd Coddington Wheels and designed by Kanye himself. Inside the cabin is a bright blue leather finish accents with factory grey leather.
Lamborghini launched the Urus in India for a price tag of Rs 3 Crore (ex-showroom). The Lamborghini Urus is claimed to hit a top speed of 305 km/h and can go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds – that is proper supercar territory. The SUV can even brake from 100 km/h to zero in a claimed 33.7 metres and does the 0-200 km/h sprint in 12.8 seconds.
A big reason behind the Lamborghini SUV’s performance is the 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine that churns out 641 bhp and 850 Nm of torque that comes paired to an 8-speed transmission which has helped it achieve the status of the fastest SUV in the world.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
