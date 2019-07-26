Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Indian Air Force Pays Tribute to War Heroes with a Valorous Video

As the whole nation is paying their tributes to the bravehearts of the Kargil War, Indian Air Force (IAF) has paid their tribute by sharing a heartfelt video.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Indian Air Force Pays Tribute to War Heroes with a Valorous Video
Representational Image
July 26 is being observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas all around India in order to celebrate India’s victory at Operation Vijay. The Kargil war was started on May 3, 1999 and concluded on July 26, 1999, with India taking successful command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan earlier. Many Indian bravehearts lost their lives while fighting the Kargil war for about 40-60 days under minus 10 degrees temperature. One of the most significant wars between India and Pakistan, the Kargil War took place in the Kargil-Drass area of Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the whole nation is paying their tributes to the bravehearts of the Kargil War, Indian Air Force (IAF) has paid their tribute by sharing a heartfelt video. The 2-minute long video shows the glimpses of IAF operations during the Kargil War. With tags like ‘Valour Unhindered’, ‘Determination Unmoved’, ‘Courage Unparalleled’, the IAF talks about how the ‘Keeeper of the Blue Skies’ are always ‘ready for whatever it takes’.

The IAF shared the video along with a tweet, which read, “#KargilVijayDiwas: Let's pay homage to the Kargil martyrs & salute the courage, valour & sacrifice of our bravehearts. Let's remember the supreme sacrifice made by brave soldiers of India, to uphold & safeguard the integrity of the NATION. #20YearsOfKargilVijay #JaiHind.”

The video also talks about the IAF operations during Operation Vijay, mentioning that the Indian Air Force started its operations on May 26, 1999, and were conducted for a period of 7 weeks, ceasing on July 7, 1999. The video further revealed how 1700 fighters and 2185 helicopters supported the mission during the Kargil War.

While it is not mentioned in the video, the code name assigned to the Indian Air Force's role in acting jointly with Ground troops during the Kargil war was Operation Safed Sagar. IAF flushed out the regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control during the significant Operation Safed Sagar.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

