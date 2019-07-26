Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army Performs Daredevil Stunts on Royal Enfield to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
Since India's victory in 1999, July 26 is celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas in India, every year, to celebrate the victory of Operation Vijay.
Vijay Diwas Celebration. (Image source: Twitter/Indian Army)
One of the most prominent wars between India and neighbouring country Pakistan, the Kargil War or the Kargil conflict took place between May 3 and July 26, 1999, in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LOC). In India, the famous Kargil conflict is also referred to as Operation Vijay, which was the name of the Indian operation to clear the Kargil sector.
Since 1999, July 26 is celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas in India, every year, to celebrate the victory of Operation Vijay. While the 60-day long war resulted in the loss of life on both the sides, India won the war by regaining control of all the previously held territory, re-establishing the status quo ante bellum.
The 'Dare Devils' Motorcycle Rider Display Team of the Corps of Signals #IndianArmy performed in Dras, as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration. The spectacular show of agility, physical endurance & sportsmanship spellbound the august gathering.#20YearsToKargilVijay pic.twitter.com/ZARZqjaJKj— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 25, 2019
To honour the Kargil War's Heroes, who laid down their life for the country, July 26 is celebrated in their memory. From Kargil–Dras sector in North India, to Delhi and Assam, functions are organised all over the country to commemorate the contributions of the armed forces.
