Karnataka Builder Buys Bentley Bentayga V8 Worth Rs 6.5 Crore, First in the State

Rohan Monteiro of the renowned Rohan Corporation builders in Karnataka has become the first person to buy the Bentley Bentayga in the Southern Indian state. Monteiro has added the V8 variant of the SUV manufactured by the British automobile company to his garage. Priced at Rs 6.5 crore, the white Bentley Bentayga V8 SUV is certainly a head turner.

Monteiro’s latest SUV comes with some impressive features. The SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre, 32-valve dual twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine, and is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering 404kW of power and 770 Nm of torque. The top speed of Bentley Bentayga is 290km/hr and it can speed up to 100km/hr in 4.5 seconds. Other technologies in the vehicle, such as start-stop and variable displacement, shuts off four of the eight cylinders when not required and results in a highly practical range of 733 km (NEDC).

The Bentayga V8 also has a bright chrome radiator matrix grille with chrome surround and centre bar, and a full LED, matrix, adaptive pair of headlamps with High Beam Assist and welcome sequence. The SUV can be customised into a choice of seven exterior paint colours.

The Bentley Bentayga series has an impressive range of variants. There are four models in the Bentley Bentayga range: Bentayga Speed which the company describes as the vehicle that delivers the “ultimate” in SUV performance, while a more recent Bentayga S comes with a bold persona, which is accentuated with a striking design and a sporting drive.

Then there is Bentayga Hybrid which offers its customers a plug-in hybrid powertrain for zero and low-emission driving. The Bentayga V8 is touted as the SUV that delivers the perfect balance of performance, comfort and luxury. The Bentayga V8 comes with the All-Terrain Specification option that can bring in a number of advanced features and systems working together to enhance the off-road capability of the car, promises the automaker.

Source: Daiji World.

