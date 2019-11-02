Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Businessman Buys India's Most Expensive Bentley Mulsanne Worth Rs 9.5 Crore

The car has been reportedly delivered to founder and managing director of British Biologicals VS Reddy.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
Karnataka Businessman Buys India's Most Expensive Bentley Mulsanne Worth Rs 9.5 Crore
Bentley Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase. (Image source: GaadiKey)

Bentley has recently delivered first Mulsanne extended wheelbase (EWB) in Karnataka. The 5.6-meter-long Mulsanne comes with a 6.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The Mulsanne has a significant leg-space in the rear-seat. Bentley has developed optional airline-style electronic leg rests that can be adjusted to make it upright, be more relaxed as well as recline positions. The luxury on wheels comes with theatre seats and 10.4-inch display screen and 14-speaker audio system. What makes the Bentley Mulsanne all the more luxurious is its glass sunroof that comes with a tinted glass panel. The Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase costs Rs 9.5 crore (ex-showroom price Delhi).

The car has been reportedly been delivered to founder and managing director of British Biologicals VS Reddy. The exterior paint of the limousine delivered to Reddy has a shade of Rose Gold and is powered with the ‘Mulliner Driving Specification’. The car flaunts 21-inch polished alloy wheels, diamond-quilted leather upholstery, rear quarter vanity mirrors, lamb’s wool rugs and ‘Handcrafted by Bentley Mulliner’ tread plates along with the existing offering.

Edited by: Anirudh SK
