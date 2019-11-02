Karnataka Businessman Buys India's Most Expensive Bentley Mulsanne Worth Rs 9.5 Crore

Bentley has recently delivered first Mulsanne extended wheelbase (EWB) in Karnataka. The 5.6-meter-long Mulsanne comes with a 6.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The Mulsanne has a significant leg-space in the rear-seat. Bentley has developed optional airline-style electronic leg rests that can be adjusted to make it upright, be more relaxed as well as recline positions. The luxury on wheels comes with theatre seats and 10.4-inch display screen and 14-speaker audio system. What makes the Bentley Mulsanne all the more luxurious is its glass sunroof that comes with a tinted glass panel. The Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase costs Rs 9.5 crore (ex-showroom price Delhi).

The car has been reportedly been delivered to founder and managing director of British Biologicals VS Reddy. The exterior paint of the limousine delivered to Reddy has a shade of Rose Gold and is powered with the ‘Mulliner Driving Specification’. The car flaunts 21-inch polished alloy wheels, diamond-quilted leather upholstery, rear quarter vanity mirrors, lamb’s wool rugs and ‘Handcrafted by Bentley Mulliner’ tread plates along with the existing offering.

