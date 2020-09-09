Karnataka CM Launches India's First Integrated Air Ambulance Service With ICATT

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday unveiled the country's first integrated air ambulance srvice jointly launched by the International Critical Air Transfer Team (ICATT) and the Kyathi in the city.

ICATT, a team comprising emergency medical service experts, and Kyathi, an aviation technology firm, have come together to start the country's first integrated air-ambulance service.

ICATT-Kyathi's fixed wing aircraft is capable of long distance emergency medical transportation, combined with helicopter and land ambulance services providing last mile connectivity.

The fixed wing air ambulance will be stationed at the HAL airport in Bengaluru.

The ambulance is equipped with state-of-the-art German Isolation Pod. ICATT-Kyathi will also enable safe transportation for critical Covd-19 patients.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Yediyurappa said that at times of emergency, providing timely and speedy medical care and treatment is of paramount importance.

"The introduction of ICATT-Kyathi's integrated air ambulance service will ensure not only quick medical assistance, but also high quality care delivered by senior doctors and paramedics trained in critical care while in flight.

"I am happy that ICATT-Kyathi chose to station the air ambulance in Bengaluru, catering better not only to the city, but to the whole of South India. I am also glad that we have taken this initiative at a time such as the Covid-19 pandemic when healthcare concerns are higher than normal," the CM said.

Speaking after the formal launch of the air ambulance at the Jakkur aerodrome, Co-founder and Director, ICATT, Rahul Singh Sardar, said that the key aspect in choosing the right air ambulance is to understand the importance and criticality of the service.

"ICATT has a comprehensive medevac team of doctors, intensivists, perfusionists and paramedics. The doctors and paramedics are certified in Fellowship in Aero Medicine (FAM) to handle critical care," he explained.

According to the note released by ICATT, it claimed that this year alone, ICATT had completed 63 domestic transfers, 10 international transfers and seven organ transfers.

"ICATT HEMS had played a significant role during the Kerala disaster and has been instrumental in saving many lives," the note added.