Karnataka Cops Smash Non-ISI Helmets, Make Traffic Regulations Stricter - Watch Video

Traffic has been a major problem in many parts of India. Along with rash driving, a lot of people don't follow basic rules like using a seat belt, wearing a proper helmet and others. This, in turn, makes it difficult for traffic cops to keep things in check. However, a recent video that surfaced on Facebook shows the cops breaking non-ISI helmets on the spot. Here’s the video:

As it can be seen in the video, the cop takes off a non-ISI helmet off a biker’s head and breaks it on the spot. A number of other non-ISI helmets can also be seen lying on the floor. Towards the end, the police stop another rider to take off his non-ISI approved helmet and smash it on the floor. While this might seem cruel to someone, it has to be noted that non-ISI helmets offer no protection against any injuries. In fact, most of the people prefer to buy these helmets, sold at roadsides at a cheaper price. However, these do not protect the riders’ heads from serious injuries in the event of an accident.

To save oneself from injuries during an accident, one should always wear a helmet which is capable to absorb tremendous amounts of force. The ISI certification of the helmet makes them impact-resistant and provides safety to the rider’s head.

