Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Karnataka Cops Smash Non-ISI Helmets, Make Traffic Regulations Stricter - Watch Video

While the measure seems cruel, non-ISI helmets offer no protection against any injuries sustained in a road accident.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka Cops Smash Non-ISI Helmets, Make Traffic Regulations Stricter - Watch Video
Karnataka cops smash non ISI helmets (Image: Facebook/ BikeToq)

Traffic has been a major problem in many parts of India. Along with rash driving, a lot of people don't follow basic rules like using a seat belt, wearing a proper helmet and others. This, in turn, makes it difficult for traffic cops to keep things in check. However, a recent video that surfaced on Facebook shows the cops breaking non-ISI helmets on the spot. Here’s the video:

As it can be seen in the video, the cop takes off a non-ISI helmet off a biker’s head and breaks it on the spot. A number of other non-ISI helmets can also be seen lying on the floor. Towards the end, the police stop another rider to take off his non-ISI approved helmet and smash it on the floor. While this might seem cruel to someone, it has to be noted that non-ISI helmets offer no protection against any injuries. In fact, most of the people prefer to buy these helmets, sold at roadsides at a cheaper price. However, these do not protect the riders’ heads from serious injuries in the event of an accident.

To save oneself from injuries during an accident, one should always wear a helmet which is capable to absorb tremendous amounts of force. The ISI certification of the helmet makes them impact-resistant and provides safety to the rider’s head.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram