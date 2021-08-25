CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Exempts RT-PCR on Arrival for Air Travellers from UK, Europe, Middle East

Bengaluru International Airport has exempted RT-PCR test for international arrivals

Passengers arriving from Brazil, and South Africa shall continue to provide the samples and wait for results in the airport.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday exempted RT-PCR testing of travellers arriving from the UK, Europe, and Middle East at airports in the state, a top official said. It was mandatory for arrivals from the UK, Europe, and the Middle East to undergo RT-PCR test at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), irrespective of the negative test report brought from the originating country/boarding point, so as to minimise the risk of importation of variants.

Based on prevailing Covid situation, and circulation of variants in the state/country, the revisions were made as per recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee, said Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Javed Akhtar.

The passengers arriving from UK, Europe and Middle East, on arrival at the KIAL and other airports in Karnataka, shall provide the sample and leave the airport.

However, the passengers arriving from Brazil, and South Africa shall continue to provide the samples and wait for results in the airport. Only on testing negative, will they be allowed to leave the airports, the order stated.

first published:August 25, 2021, 09:14 IST