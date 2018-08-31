English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Government Asks Officials to Use Ola and Uber Instead of Private Cars
According to data from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, more than Rs 100 crore of state revenue is being spent on government official's vehicles per annum.
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
The Karnataka state government might soon be making use of app-based cab services like Ola and Uber for high ranking government officials who are usually allotted a private car for personal and professional purposes. According to a Times of India report, the move is being considered due to the heavy costs involved in arranging private cars for state officials. Reportedly, the decision comes from the Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announcement to limit excessive government expenditure and also help assemble funds for his Rs 40,000 crore farm-loan waiver proposal.
According to data from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, more than Rs 100 crore of state revenue is being spent on government official's vehicles per annum. Around 500 cars are hired by various government departments every month and the cost per vehicle is about Rs 25,000 per month. The vehicles have an eight-hour shift every day and have a limit of 80 kilometres, beyond which, an extra Rs 40 is charged per hour.
The government believes the cost can be bought down by almost half by using Ola, Uber and other cab aggregators on a trip basis. Cabs would be arranged to pick-up and drop officials back from their office and home. However, the proposal put forth is yet to be finalised. The transport department plans to conduct a detailed analysis before approving of the cab services idea. Security, comfort and amount of time would be key factors of during the analysis.
According to data from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, more than Rs 100 crore of state revenue is being spent on government official's vehicles per annum. Around 500 cars are hired by various government departments every month and the cost per vehicle is about Rs 25,000 per month. The vehicles have an eight-hour shift every day and have a limit of 80 kilometres, beyond which, an extra Rs 40 is charged per hour.
The government believes the cost can be bought down by almost half by using Ola, Uber and other cab aggregators on a trip basis. Cabs would be arranged to pick-up and drop officials back from their office and home. However, the proposal put forth is yet to be finalised. The transport department plans to conduct a detailed analysis before approving of the cab services idea. Security, comfort and amount of time would be key factors of during the analysis.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hyundai to Launch Santro Hatchback (AH2) in India on October 23 - Report
- Door or Beach? Twitter is Divided in What is the New Black and Blue vs White and Gold Dress, or Yanny vs Laurel
- Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice
- Sony Xperia XZ3 With Android 9 Pie And Bravia TV Inspired HDR OLED Display Launched
- Asiad Loss is Big Setback, Road to Olympics is Lot Tougher Now, Says Harendra
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...