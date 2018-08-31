Karnataka Government Asks Officials to Use Ola and Uber Instead of Private Cars

The Karnataka state government might soon be making use of app-based cab services like Ola and Uber for high ranking government officials who are usually allotted a private car for personal and professional purposes. According to a Times of India report, the move is being considered due to the heavy costs involved in arranging private cars for state officials. Reportedly, the decision comes from the Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announcement to limit excessive government expenditure and also help assemble funds for his Rs 40,000 crore farm-loan waiver proposal.According to data from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, more than Rs 100 crore of state revenue is being spent on government official's vehicles per annum. Around 500 cars are hired by various government departments every month and the cost per vehicle is about Rs 25,000 per month. The vehicles have an eight-hour shift every day and have a limit of 80 kilometres, beyond which, an extra Rs 40 is charged per hour.The government believes the cost can be bought down by almost half by using Ola, Uber and other cab aggregators on a trip basis. Cabs would be arranged to pick-up and drop officials back from their office and home. However, the proposal put forth is yet to be finalised. The transport department plans to conduct a detailed analysis before approving of the cab services idea. Security, comfort and amount of time would be key factors of during the analysis.