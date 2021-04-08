Karnataka Man Creates Record in India by Making Largest Rangoli of Mahindra Thar SUV

There really is no limit to creativity. Even when the entire world was shut and there was nothing that one could do, people found innovative ways to keep themselves occupied. However, recently, a man based out of Karnataka seems to have taken his art and innovation to another level after he made a huge Mahindra Thar rangoli to register his name in the India Book of Records.

As per a report published in carandbike, the man identified as Punith G. R. of Mandya in Karnataka, set the record for largest rangoli. His Mahindra Thar off-road SUV rangoli measured 20 feet x 18 feet. Punith has dedicated this feather in his cap to Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group. The talented man has used red, rust, brown, black and white colours to complete the artwork.

In terms of the car, the Mahindra Thar continues to be one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. It comes equipped with a powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine variants. Both these engines are made available with manual and automatic gearboxes. It goes without saying that the much-loved vehicle has umpteen impressive features and off-roading capability.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2, last year. The SUV has such a great response that to date if one wishes to buy the vehicle then he or she will have to wait for a period of five months. The brand claims that they have been getting as many as 200+ bookings per day for the four-wheeler. The all-new Thar has got a design update and also includes new age elements like alloy wheels, daytime running lights and a hard-top roof. Other fancy features of the vehicle include an automatic air-conditioning touchscreen information system and forward-facing rear seats.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here