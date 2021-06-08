Karnataka Police Inducts Modified, Heavy-Duty Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pickup Trucks: Watch Video

Vehicles used by police and various law enforcement agencies in India include the likes of the Mahindra Thar and the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. However, a certain police force from Karnataka has gone a step further by adding a couple of custom-built pickup trucks to their arsenal.

According to a CarDekho report, Karnataka Police have acquired three new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross which will be part of their new fleet of patrol vehicles. These vehicles have already been inducted into the service and the police force have started using them too. However, two out of the lot have undergone some heavy modifications, with a few aftermarket accessories as well.

Labelled as “commando vehicle”, the customised pickups are part of an experimental project initiated by Davangere Police, which was carried out by Bengaluru-based workshop/garage Blue Garage. Meanwhile, visuals of the three pickup trucks bought by the police have been doing rounds on the internet.

Here is a video of the Isuzu V-Cross with Davangere Police sign on it.

The workshop also shared images on their Facebook page that shows the two modified units of V-Cross. While their post mentions it as a work in progress, we can readily notice a bold white font for POLICE and COMMANDO VEHICLE written below. Some of the features include a snorkel air intake, winch, front and rear suspension adjustable for ride height and damping, police siren, slim LED roof light bar, and front and rear bull-bars among others. They also sport side shields for the bed, a gun rack and they roll on 18-inch alloy wheels.

However, the Davangere Police have received mixed feedback online for sporting bull bars as this specific modification was deemed illegal in the country. The CarDekho report mentions that the trucks were given to Blue Garage in 2019, which means that they are BS4-compliant versions that are powered by a 134PS/320Nm 2.5-litre diesel engine and are mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive.

Isuzu Motor India has launched the BS6-compliant D-Max range last month in India, with costs starting at Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The Japanese automaker's model comes in three variations that incorporate D-Max Hi-Lander, D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT, and D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT.

