English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karol Bagh Roads Can't Be Used to Park Dealership Sale Vehicles: High Court
The court had earlier asked the authorities why fancy car showrooms and other commercial establishments were allowed in residential areas even though they lead to insufficient parking space.
The court had earlier asked the authorities why fancy car showrooms and other commercial establishments were allowed in residential areas even though they lead to insufficient parking space.
Loading...
The Delhi High Court has said that public roads at Karol Bagh cannot be used as private parking space by car and two-wheeler dealers and directed the traffic police and the municipal corporation of the area to take strict action against violators.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said that parking of car and two-wheelers on public roads by auto dealerships indicated lack of concern for the public at large and was in violation of its earlier orders prohibiting such activity, which could attract contempt proceedings.
"Public roads cannot be turned into private parking by auto dealerships. Any such conduct would be opposed to public interest and against our orders," the bench said and added that such activity could invite contempt of court action. The court gave "one last chance" to the dealers to stop such activity.
It directed the traffic police to issue public notices setting out the violations and those who were parking the vehicles meant for sale on public roads at Karol Bagh. "The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police are to take strict action against the violators," the bench said.
The court also directed that loading and unloading of goods meant for commercial establishments in the Karol Bagh market be carried out outside business hours so that general public is not inconvenienced and there is less congestion on the roads there.
The bench said this would be possible as commercial vehicles can enter the city between 9.00 PM to 7.00 AM and 11.00 AM to 5.00 PM. With the directions, the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13.
The court had earlier asked the authorities why fancy car showrooms and other commercial establishments were allowed in residential areas even though they lead to insufficient parking space. The observation by the bench had come during a hearing of an application moved by some traders associations of Karol Bagh claiming traffic congestion in the area due to excessive parking on the roads.
The associations have alleged that due to lack of action on the part of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to ensure the sites earmarked for parking were used for that purpose, vehicles were being parked on the colony roads occupying double and triple lanes.
The application was moved by a resident of the colony claiming that due to excessive parking on the roads in Karol Bagh, only a single lane was left for traffic movement.
Also Watch
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said that parking of car and two-wheelers on public roads by auto dealerships indicated lack of concern for the public at large and was in violation of its earlier orders prohibiting such activity, which could attract contempt proceedings.
"Public roads cannot be turned into private parking by auto dealerships. Any such conduct would be opposed to public interest and against our orders," the bench said and added that such activity could invite contempt of court action. The court gave "one last chance" to the dealers to stop such activity.
It directed the traffic police to issue public notices setting out the violations and those who were parking the vehicles meant for sale on public roads at Karol Bagh. "The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police are to take strict action against the violators," the bench said.
The court also directed that loading and unloading of goods meant for commercial establishments in the Karol Bagh market be carried out outside business hours so that general public is not inconvenienced and there is less congestion on the roads there.
The bench said this would be possible as commercial vehicles can enter the city between 9.00 PM to 7.00 AM and 11.00 AM to 5.00 PM. With the directions, the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13.
The court had earlier asked the authorities why fancy car showrooms and other commercial establishments were allowed in residential areas even though they lead to insufficient parking space. The observation by the bench had come during a hearing of an application moved by some traders associations of Karol Bagh claiming traffic congestion in the area due to excessive parking on the roads.
The associations have alleged that due to lack of action on the part of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to ensure the sites earmarked for parking were used for that purpose, vehicles were being parked on the colony roads occupying double and triple lanes.
The application was moved by a resident of the colony claiming that due to excessive parking on the roads in Karol Bagh, only a single lane was left for traffic movement.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Names New MPV as Marazzo (Codenamed U321), Inspired by Shark
- After Priyanka Chopra's Exit, Salman Khan Welcomes 'Sundar Aur Shusheel' Katrina Kaif Onboard Bharat
- Harley-Davidson to Launch Lightweight 250-500 cc Motorcycle for Asian Markets Including India
- Honor 9N First Flash Sale Today on Flipkart With 'Buy One Get One' Offer And More
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...