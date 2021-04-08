Bollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Buys Lamborghini Urus: All You Need to Know to About SUV

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently tested negative for coronavirus, is celebrating the news by gifting himself a swanky Black Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3.10 Crore. The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video of his latest purchase on Tuesday. In the video, Kartik is seen posing next to the black SUV that has been decorated with black and red balloons in the background. In the front, the car also has a red swastika sign as the actor must have done a puja of the new vehicle.

As Kartik continues to pose the balloons in the background suddenly burst and a blast of confetti flies into the air. Kartik is clearly surprised by this and can be seen almost slipping off of the floor with the sudden noise. Captioning the post, the actor wrote in Hindi that he finally bought the car. However, he mentions in the caption, that maybe he is not made for such expensive things, pointing out to the sudden slip that he almost had.

The video has been viewed over 2.7 million times since it was shared earlier today. The actor was congratulated by fellow Bollywood celebrities and fans equally. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Congrats 😍”, while director Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Zindabad” in the comments section. Singer B Praak wrote, “Mubaarkaan paaji”, while Sophie Choudry wrote, “Dhamaka entry… gaadi ki😂 Congrats”.

The Urus is equipped with a new front-mounted, 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbo engine that is capable of delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l, the Urus is one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3.38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km/h it is the fastest SUV available. Braking is no less impressive: the Urus decelerates from 100 km/h to 0 in 33.7 m.

The Urus has up to six driving modes. The Tamburo driving mode selector on the centre console controls all dynamic vehicle systems and allows the selection of driving dynamics according to surface conditions or drivers’ preference, via STRADA, SPORT and CORSA as well the additional NEVE (snow) mode. As an option, two further off-road settings are offered: TERRA (off-road) and SABBIA (sand).

On March 22, 2021 the actor had announced on his social media handle that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then the actor has been under quarantine. On Monday the actor updated his fans and followers that he tested negative for the coronavirus and is now looking forward to getting back to work.

Kartik will soon be seen in a thriller titled Dhamaka that will come on Netflix soon. In the teaser released last month, the actor is seen playing the role of television news anchor.

