Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan Shelled Out Rs 50 Lakh Extra to Skip Waiting Period for Lamborghini Urus SUV

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, in a move to avoid the three-month waiting period for the Lamborghini Urus in India, reportedly shelled out a mind-boggling Rs 50 lakh to fly the model straight from Italy in the country. The Lamborghini Urus is a hot selling model of the Italian sports car manufacturer in India and has witnessed a sale of over 50 units to date. The SUV sports car is particularly popular among celebrities and is the only SUV on sale by Italian premium sports car maker Lamborghini. The report that talks about Kartik Aryan shelling out the extra cash to skip the waiting line also says that the SUV is in high demand across the world.

Powered by a massive 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, the SUV is one of the fastest SUVs in the world, clocking a top speed of 305 km/h and touching 0-100 in a mere 3.6 seconds. The vehicle churns out a maximum power of 441 bhp with a peak torque of 850 Nm and features an all-wheel-drive framework as well as automatic transmission.

Owing to high demand, it takes considerable time for Lamborghini to ship the model to India. Kartik, however, bypassed the waiting period and airlifted the model from Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, where Lamborghini is headquartered. The instant delivery, however, cost him a whopping Rs 50 lakh.

The Lamborghini Urus comes with a price tag of Rs 3.10 crore and gets additional high import duties levied on it by the government at the time of purchase since it comes as a completely built unit(CBU). The young actor, who has starred in movies like Pyaar ka Punchnama, already has a fleet of luxury cars in his garage including the BMW 5 series and a Mini Cooper.

The actor was recently tested positive for Coronavirus and was under isolation. Even during the isolation period, the actor left no stone unturned to entertain his fans. During the time, the actor on Instagram shared a photograph of him doing a handstand with a caption, "Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai! Good morning!''

